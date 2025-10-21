Man arrested, charged in connection with smash and grab at North Versailles vape and smoke shop

A man from Monroeville was arrested earlier this month and is facing charges in connection with an August smash and grab burglary at a North Versailles smoke and vape shop.

Sean Stitt, 19, is facing numerous charges including burglary, criminal trespassing, criminal mischief, and receiving stolen property after the Exotic Blvd. Smoke & Vape store along Walmart Drive in North Versailles was burglarized in early August.

According to court paperwork, North Versailles Police said that a stolen vehicle was used to back into the front of the building in the early morning hours of August 5.

A 19-year-old Monroeville man has been arrested and charged in connection with a smash and grab burglary that happened at the Exotic Blvd. Smoke and Vape store in North Versailles. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Several weeks later, officers from North Versailles were notified by investigators from Moon Township that a vehicle stolen from their area was recovered in McKeesport and McKeesport officers found Stitt inside before taking him into custody.

During a search of Stitt's cell phone, police said they found multiple pictures and videos of Stitt in stolen vehicles and messages that were bragging about burglarizing a North Versailles vape shop.

Police said they later found photos on Stitt's phone that showed items from inside the smoke shop followed by a text message that said "look at all the weed" and other photos of those same items that appeared to be taken inside the bedroom of a home.

The owner of the smoke shop told police the items in the photos were the items stolen from his store and estimated the damages to the building and the items stolen to be around $108,000.

Stitt is being held in the Allegheny County Jail with a court date scheduled for the end of the month.