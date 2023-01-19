Man arrested in armed robbery of East Liberty business

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was arrested for allegedly holding up a business in East Liberty.

Police said 23-year-old Dean Tyler was arrested in connection with an armed robbery of Mike's Tobacco and Lottery on Penn Avenue on Jan. 9.

Police didn't say what he managed to get away with.

Tyler was charged with robbery, carrying a firearm without a license and theft by unlawful taking.

He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail after he was arrested on Wednesday.