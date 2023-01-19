Watch CBS News
Local News

Man arrested in armed robbery of East Liberty business

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was arrested for allegedly holding up a business in East Liberty. 

Police said 23-year-old Dean Tyler was arrested in connection with an armed robbery of Mike's Tobacco and Lottery on Penn Avenue on Jan. 9. 

Police didn't say what he managed to get away with. 

Tyler was charged with robbery, carrying a firearm without a license and theft by unlawful taking.

He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail after he was arrested on Wednesday. 

First published on January 19, 2023 / 4:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.