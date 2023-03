Man arrested in Shenango Township on attempted homicide charges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police in New Castle have arrested a man wanted for attempted homicide.

Lierre Armstrong had been wanted for allegedly shooting and wounding a man on Tuesday night along Spruce Street in New Castle.

Police found Armstrong on Wednesday at a motel in Shenango Township.