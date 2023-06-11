Man arrested in connection with deadly Stanton Heights shooting last year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police have arrested a man wanted for homicide for a shooting late last year.

Police say Klinton McLaughlin is responsible for shooting and killing 21-year-old Jared Goodwine. It happened in Pittsburgh's Stanton Heights neighborhood in November 2022.

According to court paperwork, police say they believe Goodwine may have been set up, saying evidence shows a woman picked Goodwine up and stopped at a home on Millerdale Street before he was shot.

Police say Goodwine was shot multiple times inside the car he was waiting in.

Investigators say recovered guns and video evidence were used to link McLaughlin to the crime. He's been charged with homicide and conspiracy.