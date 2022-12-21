Man arrested on homicide charges in 2019 Wilkinsburg shooting

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - A man wanted on homicide charges in connection with a 2019 shooting in Wilkinsburg was arrested in Penn Hills on Wednesday.

A warrant had been out for Jeremiah Ligon's arrest since 2020. After learning he might be in the area of Lansdowne Drive, U.S. Marshals said they got a search warrant and took Ligon into custody.

On Oct. 20, 2019, police said 22-year-old Mager Rainey was shot and killed and two women were injured on Jeannette Street. The three had just gotten into a car after leaving a nearby home when police said multiple shots were fired into the vehicle.

Herbert Lee Walker III and Kenya Harper were also charged with homicide in Rainey's death and arrested in 2020.

Ligon is also facing charges of aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.