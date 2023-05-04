Man arrested in Homewood assault that left victim in critical condition

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man wanted in connection with an assault in Homewood that left another man in critical condition has been arrested.

Pittsburgh police said 43-year-old Andrew Nelson was involved in a crash on Frankstown Avenue and Brushton Avenue on April 29.

Police said Nelson ran from the crash and broke into a home where he assaulted a 59-year-old man.

The Pittsburgh Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit arrested Andrew Nelson, 43, of Pittsburgh following an assault on April... Posted by Pittsburgh Bureau of Police on Thursday, May 4, 2023

The victim was initially listed in critical condition, but police didn't give an update on his condition.

Nelson was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, burglary, criminal attempt burglary, two counts of resisting arrest, aggravated assault while DUI, DUI and numerous PAVC violations.