FBI announces arrest of suspect accused of scamming elderly people in the Pittsburgh area

The FBI has a man in custody accused of scamming grandparents and using rideshare companies to do it between June 2024 and January 2025.

"He paid for the fare," said Kevin Rojek, Special Agent in Charge, FBI Pittsburgh.

Surveillance photos in a federal criminal complaint show 34-year-old Luis Rodriguez allegedly collecting the money from a vehicle and then walking off.

"Once he was in possession of the money, the suspect proceeded to wire the funds to an overseas account in the Dominican Republic," Rojek explained.

Investigators said drivers took the packages to Ohio, where they were picked up by Rodriguez at a Sheetz.

The criminal complaint names at least five victims from our region, who handed over nearly $50,000.

Investigators said while the locations may differ, Rodriguez's methods are the same for all his victims.

"What we're seeing here is people being convincing on the telephones to convince, in this case, an elderly person, who is either your relative or a representative in some cases, an attorney representing your relative who is in desperate need of help," Rojek said.

The FBI believes there are more victims, they are urging them to come forward.

"Submit a complaint, I request you file complaints at ic3.gov," said Rojek.

Rodriguez was taken into custody two weeks ago in Cleveland, and now he's in Pittsburgh.

The 34-year-old claims he is not guilty.