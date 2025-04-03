Man arrested following standoff, domestic incident in Bethel Park

A Bethel Park man is in custody following an hours-long standoff that took place on Thursday evening.

According to court paperwork, Daniel Lipford is facing several charges stemming from a domestic incident that turned into a police standoff along Stoltz Road.

Bethel Park Police say the standoff started around 5 p.m. when officers were called for a domestic disturbance.

A map shows the area of Bethel Park where a police standoff took place on Wednesday evening. KDKA

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that Lipford allegedly assaulted a woman and that he was refusing to leave with her 2-year-old child inside the home, as well.

Police say officers then requested South Hills tactical officers and surrounded the home.

Negotiations with Lipford went on for several hours with roads around the home blocked off for the time being.

The situation ended around 9:15 p.m. when Lipford released the child and was taken into custody.

Lipford's charges include strangulation, terroristic threats, and simple assault.