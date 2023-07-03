Watch CBS News
Man arrested in double shooting on South Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was arrested in connection with a shooting that injured two people on the South Side last year. 

Pittsburgh police said 25-year-old Wesley Wallace-Watson was arrested in Penn Hills on Monday.

Wallace-Watson was wanted on charges of criminal attempt homicide, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of recklessly endangering another person after the shooting on May 8, 2022. 

Police found a man shot in his lower back and a woman grazed on her leg after officers responded to South 12th Street and Bedford Square for a Shotspotter alert.

According to police, witnesses said someone in a vehicle fired shots at the victims before leaving. 

Wallace-Watson was taken to the Allegheny County Jail after his arrest.

July 3, 2023

