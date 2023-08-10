Man arrested in deadly North Side shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A second person was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting on the North Side earlier this year.

Rasul Abdullah Aquil Jr., 23, was found shot in the head inside a vehicle on Chautauqua Street on the afternoon of Feb. 5. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition but later died.

On Thursday, detectives arrested Demetrius Caligiuri in Bloomfield on charges of criminal homicide and criminal conspiracy.

Aaron Smith was arrested in Aquil's death in March and is currently awaiting trial.

Caligiuri was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.