Pittsburgh-area man accused of trying to meet 12-year-old girl for sex in undercover sting

A Pitcairn man was arrested after authorities said he showed up to a sting, ready to pay $300 to have sex with a 12-year-old girl.

According to court paperwork, 40-year-old Lane Simpson is facing multiple charges after a special agent with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General pretended to be the mother of a young girl, telling Simpson he could have sex with her imaginary daughter in exchange for money.

The criminal complaint says the operation started on June 24, when the agent assumed the identity of a fake Pennsylvania mom and began communicating with Simpson.

On July 1, the agent said Simpson reached out to the child's mother, asking if he could meet the girl in the evening and acknowledging that he knew she was only 12 years old. The agent said Simpson could have sex with the girl, telling him it was $300, to which he responded, "perfect," according to the criminal complaint.

Investigators said Simpson said he was a little nervous and asked the agent to prove it wasn't a setup, but Simpson still showed up at the meeting spot in Robinson Township around 7:30 p.m. After knocking on the door, authorities said he was arrested.

During an interview, investigators said Simpson admitted to arranging sex with the girl using two different phone numbers. After he was arrested, authorities said they found $310 and a bag of gummy bears on him.

Simpson was charged with unlawful contact with a minor, criminal attempt and criminal use of a communication facility.