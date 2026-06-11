Man arrested, charged in connection with stabbing on Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a stabbing that happened last month on a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus.

The Port Authority of Allegheny County Police said Wednesday that Devante Clark, 31, was arrested in Downtown Pittsburgh and charged in connection with a stabbing that happened in early May on a bus along the East Busway near the Homewood Station.

Police said detectives saw Clark entering a vehicle and with help from patrol officers, arrested him without incident, and took him to the Allegheny County Jail.

A criminal complaint filed by police detailed how investigators said they used surveillance video on the bus and social media profiles to link Clark to the crime scene on the bus and identify him as the suspect in the stabbing.

Police said the victim was stabbed multiple times on his body and on his extremities. At the time of the stabbing, officials said the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Clark has been charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment and according to online court records, he's awaiting a preliminary hearing.