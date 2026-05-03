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Police searching for suspect in stabbing on Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
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Patrick Damp

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A man is recovering in the hospital after a stabbing on a Pittsburgh bus on Saturday afternoon. 

According to Pittsburgh Regional Transit, just before 1 p.m. on Saturday in Wilkinsburg, a man was stabbed after an altercation on one of their buses. 

The man stabbed was taken to the hospital, and while he was conscious and alert, he was in critical condition. 

PRT said that the other person involved in the stabbing fled from the scene. 

The suspect has not been identified, and police are still investigating the incident. 

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