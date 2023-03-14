Man arrested in 2 Bridgeville burglaries minutes apart

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was arrested after Bridgeville police said he broke into two houses while people were home.

Police said the alleged burglar broke into a house on Chartiers Street around 9:20 a.m. on Monday. As he was climbing through a bedroom window, police said the resident screamed and their dog started barking, scaring the suspect away.

About 10 minutes later, police said the suspect went to a home on Hill Street, pushed an air condition unit through the window and started climbing in. Police said the resident there grabbed a knife and charged at the suspect, who ran away.

Bridgeville police said they called in multiple other departments, including the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office K-9 units, and found the suspect less than an hour later on Saint Clair Street. Investigators said they learned he was responsible for both burglaries.

He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail on $10,000 straight cash bond.