Man arrested in abduction of 9-year-old Amish boy in Pennsylvania

A man was arrested after police said he abducted a 9-year-old Amish boy in Pennsylvania.

Court paperwork shows 25-year-old Tanner Nipple was arrested and arraigned on felony counts of kidnapping and a misdemeanor count of false imprisonment after the abduction in September.

In the report from Pennsylvania State Police, troopers said they were called to Locust Run and Renno roads in Walker Township, Juniata County, on Sept. 16 for a possible abduction. Troopers said they learned the suspect stopped at the boy's farm and forced him into the vehicle. After a short drive, police said the boy was able to escape and return home.

CBS affiliate WHP reported that the boy told troopers that he was selling produce when a man came up to him and placed a $20 bill in his money container. When he turned around, the boy told police the man wrapped his arms around him, covered his mouth, and shoved him into a white SUV.

The boy was forced to sit on the floor under the glove compartment, but when the driver made a U-turn, the child opened the door and escaped, running into a cornfield, WHP reported.

After the $20 bill and other items were sent out to a laboratory for testing, the TV station said that DNA evidence led police to Tanner Nipple.

Citing troopers, WHP said that the victim could pick Nipple out of a lineup, and phone records also placed his cell phone near the scene of the crime.

Police said Nipple was taken into custody without incident and was arraigned.