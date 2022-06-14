Man arrested after breaking into vehicles

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - West Mifflin police officers located and arrested Joshua Paul Badstibner yesterday. Badstibner was found to have been entering parked vehicles during the night in the Homeville area.

Badstibner was also found to have an active warrant for his arrest for violating the conditions of his probation.

At the time of his arrest, Badstibner was in possession of several stolen items. These items have since been returned to their original owners.

Badstibner was processed and transported to the Allegheny County Jail.

Contact the West Mifflin Police Department if you think you may be missing any personal belongings. The police department reminds you to double-check that your vehicles are locked during the night.