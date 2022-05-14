Man accused of taking photos beneath 18-year-old's dress in North Huntingdon Dollar Tree

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) - North Huntingdon police are asking for help finding a man accused of taking pictures underneath a woman's dress with his cell phone.

Investigators say they want to talk to the man they say approached an 18-year-old woman inside a North Huntingdon Dollar Tree on Route 30 and struck up a quick conversation.

The woman continued shopping as the man walked away. A few minutes later as she was looking at something on the shelf, she told investigators she felt something on the back of her leg.

She turned around and saw the same man allegedly bent over with his smartphone under her skirt near her leg. She confronted the man and he quickly walked away.

North huntington police are looking for the public’s help in identifying this man. He allegedly an inappropriate photo of a woman while she was shopping at an area dollar store. Coming up on KDKA News pic.twitter.com/vwIoxFJElv — Ross Guidotti (@RossGuidotti) May 13, 2022

KDKA's Ross Guidotti spoke to a few women at nearby shops who said they're not surprised this kind of thing happens.

"Absolutely, especially when you are by yourself, especially in this day and age," said one shopper.

If you recognize the man, call police.