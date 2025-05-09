Man accused of stealing identity from Northern Regional Police officer

Watch CBS News
Charges are being filed against a man that the Northern Regional Police Department says stole one of their officer's paychecks.

According to court paperwork, an administrative assistant for the department received emails claiming to be from an officer who was looking to change his direct deposit information.

However, following payday, that officer never received a paycheck.

An investigation into the missing money determined that the officer was impersonated by Leonard Heard III of Philadelphia

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

KDKA has reached out to the Northern Regional Police Department for comment but hasn't heard back. 

