Man accused of setting fire to home in Independence Township

A man from Beaver County is facing charges and accused of intentionally setting fire to a home in Independence Township early Thursday morning.

State Police say Joseph Long of Aliquippa was responsible for starting a fire along Ranch Street while two people were sleeping inside the home.

The home and all its contents were completely destroyed, according to State Police.

Pennsylvania State Police say a man is charged with setting fire to a home along Ranch Street in Independence Township, Beaver County on Thursday morning. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Troopers say Long left the area after setting the fire and the two people who were inside the home were able to get out and suffered minor injuries. He was taken into custody not far from the home, troopers said.

Long is being charged with criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.