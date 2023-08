Man accused of murdering Pittsburgh woman in Harrisburg hotel

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh woman was killed at a hotel in Harrisburg last week.

Police say Travis Collins is accused of beating and strangling Ashley Sarazen at the Harrisburg Hilton Hotel.

CBS 21 in Harrisburg reports that Collins allegedly told police the two had met a bar before going to her hotel room.