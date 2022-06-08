Man accused of leaving his dog in crate for 3 weeks without food or water

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Cheswick man is wanted on several charges, accused of animal cruelty and neglect.

John Anthony Wells, 23, is accused of leaving his dog without care for at least three weeks. A warrant has been has been requested for his arrest; it includes two counts of cruelty to animals, two counts of aggravated cruelty and four counts of neglect.

According to a criminal complaint, Wells' landlord said he had presented his dog as his service animal back in February.

"The canine was very emaciated, his fur was matted and stained with urine and fecal matter," wrote the arresting officer.

The landlord told police that Wells was not seen at the property for three weeks, during which time "the animal was left crated in the basement ... without food or water."

The criminal complaint indicates that Wells returned home on March 10, at which time he asked the landlord about his mail but made no mention of the dog.

Wells' whereabouts aren't currently known.

The dog has since received care at Animal Friends.