Man accused of impersonating state agent arrested after North Fayette standoff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The man accused of impersonating a state agent earlier this month at a beer store in Mt. Oliver was arrested last night following a standoff in North Fayette Township.

An arrest warrant was filed for Donald Blanchard after police say he entered Brownsville Beer and Convenience in Mt. Olive and told an employee he worked for the state and demanded to see the store's business license.

Police say he then instructed the employees to lock the front door and ordered them to give up their cell phones while going to the back room.

During an interview with employees, police say Blanchard wanted $10,000 to stay quiet, or everyone, he said, was going to jail.

On Tuesday evening, Allegheny County Sheriff's deputies and detectives and North Fayette Police were trying to serve an arrest warrant at Blanchard's home.

The Sheriff's Office says that while officers were trying to serve that warrant, Blanchard began threatening to shoot them with an automatic rifle and was yelling at them through a Ring doorbell camera.

Blanchard ultimately surrendered a short time later and was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

He is now facing terroristic threats and obstruction charges in addition to the dozens of charges he was facing in connection with the incident at the Mt. Oliver store.