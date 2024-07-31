Watch CBS News
Local News

Man accused of impersonating state agent arrested after North Fayette standoff

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The man accused of impersonating a state agent earlier this month at a beer store in Mt. Oliver was arrested last night following a standoff in North Fayette Township.

An arrest warrant was filed for Donald Blanchard after police say he entered Brownsville Beer and Convenience in Mt. Olive and told an employee he worked for the state and demanded to see the store's business license. 

Police say he then instructed the employees to lock the front door and ordered them to give up their cell phones while going to the back room.  

download-2.png
KDKA-TV

During an interview with employees, police say Blanchard wanted $10,000 to stay quiet, or everyone, he said, was going to jail.

On Tuesday evening, Allegheny County Sheriff's deputies and detectives and North Fayette Police were trying to serve an arrest warrant at Blanchard's home.

The Sheriff's Office says that while officers were trying to serve that warrant, Blanchard began threatening to shoot them with an automatic rifle and was yelling at them through a Ring doorbell camera.

Blanchard ultimately surrendered a short time later and was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

He is now facing terroristic threats and obstruction charges in addition to the dozens of charges he was facing in connection with the incident at the Mt. Oliver store.

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.