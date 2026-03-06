Man accused of impersonating police officer during Verona traffic stop

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who police say was impersonating a police officer during a traffic stop in Verona.

Verona Borough Police said that officers from their department were on patrol early Thursday morning at the River Town Shopping Center when they spotted a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot.

Police said that officers ran the vehicle's registration and learned that it was suspended because it didn't have insurance.

When officers located the owner of the vehicle, identified by police as Walter Hinton, 53, police said Hinton showed officers a badge and claimed to be a police officer with the Penn Hills Police Department.

Hinton is accused of telling officers they were wrong to check on his vehicle and to question him.

Police said that investigators determined Hinton has never been employed as a police officer, has never been certified as an officer in Pennsylvania, and has a prior criminal record.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Hinton on impersonating a public servant charges.

Anyone with information as to where Hinton may be is asked to contact the Verona Borough Police Department.