Watch CBS News
Local News

Man accused of biting woman inside of a vehicle in Butler County

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

FORWARD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was arrested after allegedly biting a woman inside his vehicle. 

According to information provided by Pennsylvania State Police, on Friday, 28-year-old Kyle Wenzel was driving in his car with a 24-year-old woman on Reibel Road when he became agitated with her. 

He then allegedly stopped the vehicle abruptly and proceeded to bite the woman in the arm. 

She was able to flee the vehicle after being bitten by Wenzel. 

A witness did not observe any marks on Wenzel and he was ultimately charged with harassment. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

First published on June 2, 2024 / 11:39 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.