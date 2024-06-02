Man accused of biting woman inside of a vehicle in Butler County

FORWARD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was arrested after allegedly biting a woman inside his vehicle.

According to information provided by Pennsylvania State Police, on Friday, 28-year-old Kyle Wenzel was driving in his car with a 24-year-old woman on Reibel Road when he became agitated with her.

He then allegedly stopped the vehicle abruptly and proceeded to bite the woman in the arm.

She was able to flee the vehicle after being bitten by Wenzel.

A witness did not observe any marks on Wenzel and he was ultimately charged with harassment.