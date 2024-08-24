Man accused of hitting multiple vehicles while fleeing from Pittsburgh police

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man is accused of hitting multiple civilian and police vehicles on Friday while fleeing from police.

According to a criminal complaint, Damon Johnson hit five cars, three owned by community members and two unmarked police cars, while officers were trying to take him into custody.

Officers allegedly approached Johnson in the area of Shadeland Avenue and Etola Street while trying to serve a felony drug warrant when he took off.

One damaged police vehicle was rendered undrivable, according to a report from Pittsburgh Public Safety. An officer inside one of the vehicles was hospitalized for back and leg pain.

Johnson's car was later found abandoned on Colorado Street.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call Pittsburgh police.