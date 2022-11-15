Mammoth Park Slides in Mt. Pleasant hit with 5th lawsuit

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Westmoreland County is once again facing a lawsuit after a woman claims she was hurt on the Mammoth Park Slides in Mt. Pleasant.

The attraction's garnered four other lawsuits after riders claimed they were injured using the 100-foot duel slides, which have been redesigned twice.

The twin stainless steel chutes cost $1.1 million to build in 2020. At 100 feet each, they proved to be quite an attraction for riders and lawsuits.

Four previous lawsuits against the county claim that happened to riders from 2020 to 2021 and resulted in serious injuries. For the third year in a row, the county is headed to court over the slides.

This latest slide-related suit claims they were improperly designed, defectively manufactured, and lacked adequate warnings and instructions. The lawsuit also claims the plaintiff, a woman identified as Deanna Bet-Ras, suffered extensive injuries and bruises from an alleged mishap on the slide.

Pictures of alleged slide-related injuries from another slide mishap show how the slide can leave one black and blue. Another video shows two kids flying down the slide with no way to slow down. One of the young men suffered extensive injuries as a result.

The victim in the latest lawsuit is asking for a jury trial for punitive and compensatory damage as well as court costs. KDKA-TV reached out to the lawyer for the woman and is awaiting a response. KDKA-TV also reached out to the Westmoreland County Solicitors' Office and was told the county doesn't comment on pending legal actions.