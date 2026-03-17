Malkin scores twice in return from suspension, Penguins beat the Avalanche 7-2

Evgeni Malkin scored twice in a four-goal first period and added an assist in his return from a five-game suspension for slashing, sparking the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 7-2 victory over the league-leading Colorado Avalanche on Monday night.

Malkin's punishment from the NHL was for raising his stick and striking Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin on the helmet and shoulder during their game on March 5. The 39-year-old Malkin has been suspended three times in his career.

Anthony Mantha, Elmer Soderblom, Erik Karlsson, Bryan Rust and Noel Acciari also scored for the Penguins, who matched their season high for goals on just 20 shots while playing for the 11th straight game without star center Sidney Crosby. Pittsburgh's leading scorer, who sustained a lower-body injury while playing for Canada in the Winter Olympics last month, has been skating with the team during this five-game trip that wraps up Wednesday.

Karlsson added two assists and has three goals and 11 assists in his last 10 games for the Penguins, who moved two points ahead of the New York Islanders for sole possession of second place in the Metropolitan Division.

Nathan MacKinnon and Brent Burns scored for the Avalanche, who matched their most goals allowed in a game this season. Scott Wedgewood, the league leader in save percentage and goals-against average, was pulled 13 minutes in after falling behind 3-1 on five shots. Wedgewood was replaced by Mackenzie Blackwood, who made 11 saves.

Colorado has lost three of four and leads Dallas in both the Central Division and overall NHL standings by three points. The Avalanche have one game in hand on the Stars.

Pittsburgh plays at Carolina on Wednesday.

Colorado hosts Dallas on Wednesday.

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