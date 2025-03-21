Major change coming to the Parkway East in Monroeville as PennDOT implements crossover

A major change is coming to the Parkway East in Monroeville, starting tonight.

PennDOT has already been working in the area of I-376 near Garden City outside Monroeville but a new configuration is coming that's expected to be in place until Thanksgiving.

With the work going on, that stretch of the Parkway is already down to two lanes in each direction and at 7 p.m. tonight, it's going down to one lane in each direction so that crews can divert the outbound traffic over to share the inbound lanes.

John Myler, PennDOT's District 11 Senior Assistant Construction Manager says he expects the work shifting the traffic to be complete by Monday morning, if not earlier.

To make the four lanes of traffic fit on a three lane bridge, the driving lanes of the highway will be narrowed to 11 feet wide.

Myler says it's not significantly different, but will be noticeable if you're driving alongside trucks or there happen to be two trucks passing through that crossover at the same time.

While in the crossover stretch of the highway, you'll be driving between concrete barriers with no shoulder as crews demolish and rebuild the outbound bridge over Old William Penn Highway.

"And then once that's completed, we'll switch all traffic over onto the new structure, mid to late summer, and repeat that on the other side," Myler said.

If all goes as planned, things will be wrapped up by Thanksgiving.