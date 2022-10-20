Watch CBS News
Macy's hiring thousands of workers for the holiday season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Macy's is preparing for the holiday season, hosting a hiring event for full and part time seasonal workers.

They are looking to hire more than 41,000 workers across the country with wages starting at $15 an hour.

You can apply on-site at an area store or online.

For more information, visit: macysJOBS.com

The hiring day event runs until 6 p.m. Thursday.

First published on October 20, 2022 / 12:24 PM

