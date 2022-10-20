Macy's hiring thousands of workers for the holiday season
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Macy's is preparing for the holiday season, hosting a hiring event for full and part time seasonal workers.
They are looking to hire more than 41,000 workers across the country with wages starting at $15 an hour.
You can apply on-site at an area store or online.
For more information, visit: macysJOBS.com
The hiring day event runs until 6 p.m. Thursday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.