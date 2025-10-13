Woman says Pittsburgh-area Lowe's lied to her dad, who is colorblind, about what color toolkit he was buying

The daughter of a man who is colorblind is speaking out over what she calls a case of cruel treatment at a Pittsburgh-area Lowe's.

Jackie Carbasho and her dad Frank Carbasho are close.

"My dad has been my best friend. He raised me from the time I was five by himself. So it's always been me and my dad," she said.

So, on Oct. 9, her dad set out on a mission to get the perfect birthday gift.

"I told him I wanted this pink Kobalt tool set, because girls have pink," Jackie Carbasho said.

She said her dad drove an hour from West Virginia to a Lowe's in Robinson. The receipt from that day shows he spent $61.01 on what he thought was the pink tool kit.

"[He] texted a picture of it to my aunt and she was like, 'oh no, it's blue, they actually lied to you,'" she said.

It's an alleged lie that the employee who helped Frank Carbasho could get away with because he is color blind.

"He explained to me then that he came and tried to get the pink one and was assured by a sales associate at Lowe's that it was pink," Jackie Carbasho said.

"To me, when he's telling me the story, and to him, it definitely felt intentional," she added.

She said the next steps didn't help.

"It was very sad and I know he had reached out to a couple people at the local level and corporate level and nothing was done. It was more just met with ridicule," she said.

She said Lowe's told them, "'Oh, you know, we'll call you back,' and then nothing's ever happened. They just kind of laughed it off and went about their day."

She then took to Facebook, sharing the story with nearly 400 shares. To her, it's not about a pink gift or getting a return. She said it's about getting an apology and letting others know that "every day people with disabilities are made fun of and it's not something that should happen."

KDKA-TV reached out to Lowe's for comment.