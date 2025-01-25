Watch CBS News
Lowe's 22 points help end Pitt skid by beating Syracuse 77-73

Jaland Lowe scored 22 points, Ishmael Leggett scored 16 and Pitt ended a four-game losing streak by beating Syracuse 77-73 on Saturday.

Cameron Corhen scored 12 points and Zack Austin and reserve Damian Dunn each scored 10 for the Panthers (13-6, 4-4 ACC). Pitt finished shooting 45.9% (28 of 61).

J.J. Starling scored 16 points for Syracuse (9-11, 3-6). Lucas Taylor and reserve Chris Bell scored 12 points apiece, Eddie Lampkin Jr. scored 10 and grabbed a career-high 23 rebounds — eight on the offensive end — and reserve Petar Majstorovic added 10 for the Orange.

Syracuse shot 40.3% (27 of 67).

Austin made two foul shots with six seconds left to seal it for Pitt, making it 77-73. Majstorovic's layup with nine seconds to go brought the Orange within 75-73. Lowe made a pair with 16 seconds left after Syracuse's Bell made a 3 with 23 seconds left to reduce the deficit to 73-71.

Dunn's jumper with 5:51 remaining gave Pitt its largest lead at 63-55. The Orange led 33-32 at halftime.

Pitt hosts North Carolina on Tuesday. The Orange travel to Stanford to face the Cardinal on Wednesday.

