Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Allegheny County won $1 million.

The Pennsylvania Lottery said the Giant Eagle at Settlers Ridge sold the $1 Million? Seriously scratch-off. The store gets a $5,000 bonus.

Scratch-off prizes expire a year from the end-sale date and the lottery said winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call 1-800-692-7481.

The lottery said scratch-offs are distributed at random, so it doesn't know where winning tickets will be sold until a prize has been claimed.