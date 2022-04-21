Lottery ticket worth $1.1 million sold in Washington County
CANONSBURG (KDKA) - We've got another big Western Pennsylvania winner!
A Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 ticket worth $1.1 million was sold at the 7-Eleven on West Pike Street in Canonsburg on Wednesday.
The ticket matched all six numbers, 1-8-19-30-31-37, triggering a jackpot of $1.1 million.
A bonus of $10,000 will also be paid to the 7-Eleven for selling the winning ticket.
