Lottery ticket worth $1.1 million sold in Washington County

CBS Pittsburgh

CANONSBURG (KDKA) - We've got another big Western Pennsylvania winner!

A Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 ticket worth $1.1 million was sold at the 7-Eleven on West Pike Street in Canonsburg on Wednesday.

The ticket matched all six numbers, 1-8-19-30-31-37, triggering a jackpot of $1.1 million. 

A bonus of $10,000 will also be paid to the 7-Eleven for selling the winning ticket.

First published on April 21, 2022 / 10:30 AM

