Pittsburgh native Logan Cooley scores natural hat trick in less than 5 minutes

As the Pittsburgh Penguins were working on a 5-3 victory over the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Thursday night, about 1,200 miles north, another Pittsburgh native was having a big night in the NHL.

Pittsburgh native Logan Cooley recorded a natural hat trick for the Utah Mammoth against the St. Louis Blues in less than five minutes.

With the Mammoth leading the Blues 1-0 in the first period, at the 6:07 mark, Cooley received a pass from Dylan Guenther in the slot and fired a one-timer to extend the Mammoth's lead.

Logan COOLey adds another for Utah!



About two minutes later, Cooley was at it again.

On a broken play, Cooley slid the puck between his own legs to spring himself on a half breakaway, and slid the puck five-hole on St. Louis goaltender Joel Hofer to score his second of the game, giving Utah a 3-0 lead.

Cooley completed the hat trick, again about two minutes later, this time on the power play.

A point shot from defenseman Mikhail Sergachev was deflected from Guenther and popped onto Cooley's stick, and he slammed the rebound home.

Natural hat trick for Logan Cooley!



In total, it took Cooley 4:48 to score three goals and give the Mammoth a 4-0 lead.

However, prior to his natural hat trick, Cooley assisted on defenseman, and former Penguin, Ian Cole's opening goal. In total, Cooley recorded four points in under eight minutes for the Mammoth.

Cooley was drafted third overall in 2022 by the then-Arizona Coyotes, who have since relocated to Utah.