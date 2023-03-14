Watch CBS News
Local public elementary schools recognized as best in the state

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Several local public elementary schools are being recognized for being some of the best in the state.

Website Stacker put together a list of the top 25 schools.

Twelve of the top 25 are in western Pa. That includes four of the top six.

Franklin, Bradford Woods, and Marshall elementary schools in the North Allegheny School District and Hoover Elementary School in the Mt. Lebanon school district ranked highest.

First published on March 14, 2023 / 7:26 AM

