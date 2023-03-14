Local preschool donates over 200 books to charity for Read Across America Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Children at Primrose School of Wexford donated 204 books to the Foster Love Project in their effort to bring awareness to Read Across America Day, which took place on March 2.

"The value of reading to, and with, children really can't be overstated," says Dr. Maria Shaheen, senior director of early childhood education for Primrose Schools. "Reading is the key to so many foundational skills and lessons, from the earliest development of language to understanding the perspective of people who are different from you."

The donation was made in conjunction with Primrose's Og's Bountiful Book Drive, which encourages the donation of new or gently used books to underserved communities.