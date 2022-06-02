Local leaders push for more syringe service programs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - State public health officials met with leaders in the city of Pittsburgh to discuss potentially life-saving harm reduction services to aid in the opioid epidemic.

There are more than 400 syringe service programs operating in 40 states across the U.S., including some in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. Leaders on the state level want to expand these services across the commonwealth after they've been associated with a significant reduction in HIV and hepatitis C from injections.

On Thursday, the state physician general said residents across the state could benefit from the better health outcomes these programs have to offer, especially considering that those who participate are five times more likely to enter drug treatment, according to the CDC. Most of the programs offer referrals, education on overdose prevention, safe injection practices as well as health screenings.

"We see that syringe exchange, especially expansion, is necessary. So we're trying to champion that at home and as a representative of the North Side, but (also) for there to be access to other municipalities and for the state to step in and say to the people that are using drugs that we're going to destigmatize the needle and that you can also get health care at the same time," said city councilman Bobby Wilson.

Leaders want two bills to be passed, one in the state Senate and the other in the state House, that would help expand these syringe services.