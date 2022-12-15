Local holiday card contest helping raise money for UPMC Children's Hospital

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Local law firm Shenderovich Shenderovich & Fishman is teaming up with UPMC Children's Hospital to help spread holiday cheer this season by encouraging you to enter a homemade holiday card contest.

Children who are in kindergarten through eighth grade are encouraged to create up to five designs of a homemade holiday card. The initiative is supporting the Child Life Department within UPMC Children's Hospital.

Each entry will make sure a donation is made for sensory items, art supplies, music equipment and more. Not only that, but the designs that are selective will win a gift card for themselves and their classroom.

You can learn more about the initiative here. The deadline is Thursday, Dec. 15 at 11:59 p.m.