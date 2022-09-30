Local football players give teachers "shirts off their backs"

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A local football team spread some positivity by giving some great teachers the shirts off their backs.

That's what Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School in Coraopolis is calling this campaign.

Players surprised the teachers who influenced and inspired them at their former elementary schools - with their jerseys for a day. They wanted to show their appreciation for their dedication and support over the years.

The idea for the project came from the new head coach, Don Militzer.

Of course, those teachers are going to be cheering on their former students tonight as they take the field for Friday night football.

