Local fire department hosts concealed carry licensing event

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Dozens of patrons on Saturday went to a local fire department to get their concealed carry license.

It was held at the Ohio Township Volunteer Fire Company. The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office was joined by the Ohio Township Police Department to help put the event together.

Some people who attended say it's easier to attend satellite locations than travel to the courthouse.

"You don't have to go downtown, find a place to park, then after that, walk to the courthouse, then you're standing in line. Here, the lines are short, and you do have a little bit of a wait, but as far as the location, getting in and out of the city of Pittsburgh and not having to do that here makes it a lot easier."

There are currently four licensed-to-carry events remaining this year.

In addition to issuing licenses, the Sheriff's Office had a representative on-site from the opioid reduction program to take expired and unused medications.