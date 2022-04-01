Local family to appear on 'Family Feud' on April 27
The Hogan Family from Uniontown will be appearing on Family Feud on April 27, 2022! Do you think they will have what it takes to make it to play for Fast Money? Be sure to tune in and support this family! Check local listings for times.
https://assets1.cbsnewsstatic.com/i/cbslocal/wp-content/uploads/sites/31325995/2022/04/HOGAN-VTR1A.jpeg
