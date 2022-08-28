Local coffee shop donating all proceeds to first responders

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This weekend, a local business is giving back to our first responders.

Cafe 412 is donating all proceeds from coffee sales this weekend to bring training sessions in for first responders and their families in late September.

The training sessions are in partnership with the Village Center for Holistic Therapy. It aims to help individuals cope with the trauma of the job.

"I think that especially now, it's very important that we support everybody's mental health," said Kristy Weidner, the Clinical Director at the Village Center for Holistic Therapy. "And with the suicide rates and divorce rates being as high as they are, we're really in a state of crisis, and whatever we can do locally to support people, we're here to help."

They were collecting donations from 8:30 this morning until 1:30 this afternoon. The shop is located on South Main Street in the West End.