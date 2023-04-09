Local Christian leaders come together to bless Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Christian leaders from around the region came together this Easter weekend.

It was their annual blessing of the city event. The Christian leaders said it is important to come together right before the holiest day of the year in the Christian faith to continue to ask for blessings and to strive for a more perfect area and community.

Above the city skyline, the religious heads called on blessings from above. They said we all come from different paths, but we can be unified as one, which is why they continue to have the annual event that goes back a couple of decades.

"In spite of our differences, we can do what God has called us to do," Bishop Cynthia Moore-Koikoi of the Western Pa. Conference of the United Methodist Church said.

"I hope that this sign of us coming together, praying together, and our blessing of the city expresses the wish that we can do this not just at Easter but all year," Bishop David Zubik of the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh said.

They said their message is especially important now. Divisions continue to drive wedges between people, cause misunderstandings, and give a place for hate to take root. The Christian leaders said this time of year shows how love conquers hate, with their belief in Jesus's resurrection from the dead.

"In fact, our diversity then becomes a blessing a source of blessing as we bear witness to the hope that is ours through Jesus Christ," Bishop Moore-Koikoi said.

With the problems we see on our streets, including violence, homelessness, and addiction, the faith leaders asked for help. They feel with guidance, we can take the steps to work through these societal ills and build bridges to better communities.

"We live in a culture that sometimes says we need to be self-reliant, but as people of faith, we know we can't do that. We know that God gives us the strength to do what we need to do," Bishop Zubik said.

The leaders hope today's event can be carried in people's hearts every day in everything they do.