Watch CBS News
Local News

Local business owner pleads guilty to fraud, money laundering

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Local business owner pleads guilty to fraud, money laundering
Local business owner pleads guilty to fraud, money laundering 00:39

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The owner of a local electronic repair store has pleaded guilty to fraud and money laundering charges.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said from January 2016 through August 2018, Milton Barr instructed his employees at Ninja Electronics to purchase items that were known to be stolen.

That included personal care items, beauty products, and even over-the-counter medications, despite being in the business of buying and selling only electronics.

Authorities said Barr would resell the products online, getting payments of over $500,000 from Amazon alone.

His sentencing is set for May.

First published on January 15, 2023 / 7:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.