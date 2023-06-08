Loaded gun found outside Uniontown Area High School

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) -- A loaded gun was found in a bag outside of the Uniontown Area High School on Thursday morning, the district said.

According to a letter sent to families, Superintendent Daniel Bosnic said school police found the gun in a bag outside the building while several varsity sports had conditioning exercises on Thursday morning. The gun never went inside the building, Bosnic said.

The bag's owner has been identified, but the district didn't release any more details.

Bosnic said safety was "the number one priority" and the district would continue to work to ensure the well-being of students and staff.

Police are continuing to investigate.