Watch CBS News
Local News

Loaded gun found outside Uniontown Area High School

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) -- A loaded gun was found in a bag outside of the Uniontown Area High School on Thursday morning, the district said. 

According to a letter sent to families, Superintendent Daniel Bosnic said school police found the gun in a bag outside the building while several varsity sports had conditioning exercises on Thursday morning. The gun never went inside the building, Bosnic said. 

The bag's owner has been identified, but the district didn't release any more details. 

Bosnic said safety was "the number one priority" and the district would continue to work to ensure the well-being of students and staff. 

Police are continuing to investigate.

First published on June 8, 2023 / 12:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.