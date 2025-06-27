Livvy Dunne buys rare Paul Skenes rookie card

Pirates' Paul Skenes joins kids for trading card event at DICK'S House of Sport

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes and his partner, influencer and former gymnast Livvy Dunne, have become a baseball power couple since Skenes' rapid ascent to superstardom dating back to his rookie season last year.

Skenes' dominant play and subsequent National League Rookie of the Year win further propelled the frenzy when baseball fans and card collectors went on a mission to find the one-of-a-kind Paul Skenes Rookie Debut Patch Autograph card.

That card was discovered by an 11-year-old California native and eventually went to auction, where it would ultimately sell for $1.11 million to, at the time, an anonymous bidder.

Just hours after its sale was finalized, DICK'S Sporting Goods announced they were the ones to pony up the more than $1 million.

Now, another rare Skenes rookie card has come to light. Except this time, the card didn't end up in the hands of a collector or sporting goods store.

Skenes' partner, Dunne, has paid $2,850 for the rare Skenes card.

The card in question is a 2024 Bowman's Best anime card depicting the former No. 1 overall pick. Dunne scooped the card while attending Fanatics Fest in New York City.

Only five such cards were produced, with the one that Dunne purchased receiving a perfect PSA grade of 10, according to the vendor in the video.

Skenes sees card exhibit for first time

Skenes on Friday was at DICK'S House of Sport at Ross Park Mall, where he viewed the exhibit housing his one-of-one card for the first time.

"Keep it in Pittsburgh, it's cool," Skenes said of the card and the exhibit.

Appearing at a trading card event, Skenes also met with some young Pirates fans who were thrilled to see the Pirates' ace.

Skenes owns a 4-7 record with a 2.12 ERA and 110 strikeouts so far through the 2025 season.