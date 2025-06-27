Pirates' Paul Skenes joins kids for trading card event at DICK'S House of Sport

Some young Pittsburgh Pirates fans had a good start to their Friday morning. They got to meet star pitcher Paul Skenes for a for a trading card event at DICK'S House of Sport in Ross Park.

He's been lighting up the mound, but on Friday morning, Skenes was trading fastballs for baseball cards with these special guests.

"I'm super excited," said Skenes.

"He's one of the best," one fan said.

The cards were shuffled, and the smiles were wide.

"I have some good cards, I have Paul Skenes," another fan said.

Protected in glass but priceless in meaning, the one-of-a-kind, MLB debut patch Paul Skenes rookie card was purchased by DICK'S Sporting Goods for $1.11 million at an auction in March.

"A good marketing move, I think," Skenes chuckled.

This is the pitcher's first time at the House of Sport at the Ross Park Mall.

"Keep it in Pittsburgh, it's cool. Like I said, this is the first time I've seen the exhibit," Skenes remarked.

These kids are inspired. They want to make it to the big leagues like their role model standing before them.

"(You) can't play baseball in college if you don't have good grades in college, so take care of your classwork, listen to your coaches and enjoy the game. I think those are the three things," Skenes told the youngsters.