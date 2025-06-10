Watch CBS News
Live Nation to open 18 new venues across the U.S. See where they'll be located.

By
Mary Cunningham
Reporter, MoneyWatch
Mary Cunningham is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch. Before joining the business and finance vertical, she worked at "60 Minutes," CBSNews.com and CBS News 24/7 as part of the CBS News Associate Program.
Mary Cunningham
Edited By
Aimee Picchi
Associate Managing Editor, MoneyWatch
Aimee Picchi is the associate managing editor for CBS MoneyWatch, where she covers business and personal finance. She previously worked at Bloomberg News and has written for national news outlets including USA Today and Consumer Reports.
Aimee Picchi

/ CBS News

Live Nation is building 18 new venues across the U.S., the entertainment company announced Tuesday.

The new concert hubs — which will run the gamut from intimate clubs to large outdoor amphitheaters — are expected to open over the next 18 months and will cost $1 billion to build, according to Live Nation's press release. This adds to the company's existing portfolio of 150 venues.

The move was described by Live Nation as a way to reach smaller markets, which might not have a music venue nearby.

"Live Nation's commitment to expanding into smaller, underserved music markets means fans in vibrant places like Birmingham, AL, Virginia Beach, VA or Allentown, PA can now experience world-class events closer to home," the company's announcement said.

Where will the venues be located?

See below for a list of cities where Live Nation is planning to break ground over the next year and a half.

  • Allentown, PA
  • Atlanta, GA
  • Birmingham, AL
  • Denver, CO
  • Indianapolis, IN
  • Memphis, TN
  • Milwaukee, WI
  • Nashville, TN
  • Orlando, FL
  • Portland, ME
  • Portland, OR
  • Pittsburgh, PA
  • Raleigh, NC
  • Richmond, VA
  • Riverside, MO
  • Seattle, WA
  • Shakopee, MN
  • Virginia Beach, VA
