Live Nation to open 18 new venues across the U.S. See where they'll be located.

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals

Live Nation is building 18 new venues across the U.S., the entertainment company announced Tuesday.

The new concert hubs — which will run the gamut from intimate clubs to large outdoor amphitheaters — are expected to open over the next 18 months and will cost $1 billion to build, according to Live Nation's press release. This adds to the company's existing portfolio of 150 venues.

The move was described by Live Nation as a way to reach smaller markets, which might not have a music venue nearby.

"Live Nation's commitment to expanding into smaller, underserved music markets means fans in vibrant places like Birmingham, AL, Virginia Beach, VA or Allentown, PA can now experience world-class events closer to home," the company's announcement said.

Where will the venues be located?

See below for a list of cities where Live Nation is planning to break ground over the next year and a half.

Allentown, PA

Atlanta, GA

Birmingham, AL

Denver, CO

Indianapolis, IN

Memphis, TN

Milwaukee, WI

Nashville, TN

Orlando, FL

Portland, ME

Portland, OR

Pittsburgh, PA

Raleigh, NC

Richmond, VA

Riverside, MO

Seattle, WA

Shakopee, MN

Virginia Beach, VA