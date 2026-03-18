Surprise proposal caught on video at Little Lake Theatre

A fake theatre audition turned surprise proposal is making some social media buzz after being caught on video at a community theatre in Washington County

The Little Lake Theatre in North Strabane Township shared a video on their Facebook page of a proposal involving one of their community members who was caught completely by surprise.

"Best audition ever," the theatre said along with the video featuring Erika Krenn, who thought she was going into the theatre for a cold read of a script as part of an audition.

"And maybe I would be standing in my favorite place beside his arms on stage and then I'd hear something," Erika read. "The man I love more than anything would walk out from backstage because he would have one very important question to ask me."

Erika Krenn was caught by surprise while reading what she thought was an audition script as part of a surprise engagement at the Little Lake Theatre. Little Lake Theatre

What she thought was a script, had actually been written by her boyfriend Brandon, who came onto the stage at the end of the reading, getting down on one knee to propose.

Erika said yes, of course, which was followed by confetti falling onto the happy couple.

The video shared by theatre was viewed over 11,000 times and Erika says that she and Brandon are thrilled and the whole experience "still feels like a dream."