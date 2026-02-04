Lions fan says $100 million lawsuit after Metcalf altercation was filed to "restore the truth"

The Detroit Lions fan who was involved in an altercation with Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf and filed a $100 million lawsuit held a press conference on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, attorney Jon Marko filed the lawsuit on behalf of Ryan Kennedy in the Wayne County Circuit Court, naming Metcalf, the Steelers, Ford Field Management LLC, Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, Shay Shay Media LLC and All Time Sports LLC.

"I filed this lawsuit not out of anger but out of the need to restore the truth and accountability," Kennedy said on Wednesday.

A video of the altercation from Dec. 21, 2025, during the Steelers-Lions game at Ford Field appeared to show Metcalf walking over to Kennedy and grabbing his shirt before shoving him away.

"[Metcalf's] doing this on the national stage in front of everybody, where he's pulling him down and then assaulting and battering him by swiping at his face," Marko said on Wednesday.

Marko said the alleged assault by Metcalf was just the beginning and that Kennedy was embarrassed nationally in the days that followed on a podcast hosted by Johnson. The lawsuit describes Johnson as saying, "Based on what I was told, from a reliable source… [Kennedy] called [Metcalf] the N-word and… you know what… the C-word."

"Being publicly labeled a racist based on something I did not say has caused serious damage to my family, business, reputation, and has put my personal safety at risk," Kennedy said.

Instead, Marko said Kennedy was just a fan rooting for his team and booing for the opponents. When asked multiple times, Marko wouldn't share what Kennedy said to Metcalf and wouldn't deny if Kennedy said anything.

"There is nothing more than simple, normal heckling, if that's what you want to call it," Marko said.

Kennedy's attorneys are claiming defamation both in the form of libel and slander, and are alleging civil conspiracy to make false accusations, along with assault, battery, and more. They're also seeking retraction, which they said they attempted to do before a public lawsuit.

"We need to clear the name of Mr. Kennedy, who's now been branded with a scarlet letter in the national and worldwide media as a racist and a bigot," Marko said.

They plan to amend the complaint to include alleged similar statements against Kennedy that they said Metcalf made at a Lions home game in 2024 when Metcalf played for the Seattle Seahawks.

KDKA is also aware that Kennedy has a previous complaint against him, in relation to Metcalf. His attorneys previously claimed they don't know who it came from, suggesting it could have been Metcalf or his representatives, but also said that the incident was investigated last year and no code of conduct violation was found.

A spokesperson for the Steelers told KDKA they don't have a comment at this time.

Detroit police said the incident remains under investigation. A spokesperson for the Wayne County prosecutor's office said the police department submitted a warrant request, which they're currently reviewing.

As for the lawsuit, a status conference is set for May 5.